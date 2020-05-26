Several areas in Grant County experienced flooding May 20.
Dave Dobler, the county’s interim emergency management coordinator, said the National Weather Service forecast did not expect the amount of precipitation received Tuesday night or Canyon Creek rising 1 inch per hour for 13 hours.
“Galena experienced flooding in some areas (Wednesday) ...,” he said May 20. “One home is surrounded by water, and we have had contact with them. They do not have any requests for assistance at this time.”
The flooding caused the closure of Middle Fork Road, as well as Highway 395 south of Pilot Rock. The county road department worked to clean up Middle Fork Road, he said.
Dobler said there was minor flooding in the usual areas on Highway 395 south of Canyon City and along Canyon Creek. He said there were no evacuations or sand-bagging.
Search and rescue personnel made contact with several residents in impacted areas May 20, he said, and helped two residents remove pumps and equipment near Canyon Creek along Southwest Brent Drive.
Water levels around Grant County receded Thursday after Wednesday’s flooding.
Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said Galena and the Middle Fork were the most impacted areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.