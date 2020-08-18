With vacationers avoiding airlines and hotels in the era of COVID-19, camping has become more popular than ever.
Steve Mills, co-owner of North Fork RV and Camping Park, can attest to the shift. He said this year has been much better than last year.
Mills, who purchased the property along the North Fork of the John Day River in March with his wife, said the park has nine full hookups and roughly a dozen tent camping sites.
Mills, who is from Central Oregon, said he recently built a stage, and next year he hopes to host live music, weddings and graduation parties on the property.
Additionally, he said there would be showers, laundry facilities and fire pits for campers.
Mills said the hustle and bustle of Central Oregon became too much for him, and the small-town feel of Eastern Oregon drew him in.
“The explosion of the population, and just the different attitudes of people that moved in there,” he said. “It’s just all different now.”
He said not all of the change is necessarily bad, but it’s vastly different than before, and Monument’s small-town life suits him much better.
He said if he and his wife can get more people — both locals and travelers — they would like to open the bar again, but that will take people being aware of what is going on in Monument.
Mills said his main goal is to help bring business into the town.
“I try and do as much as I can for the little town,” he said. “Once (small towns) are gone, they’re kind of gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.