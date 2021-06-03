A 20-year-old Milwaukie man faces several sex crime charges from 2016-2018.
Caleb L. Conlee is accused of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies, according to a secret indictment filed in Grant County Circuit Court April 22 by Special Deputy District Attorney Jayme Kimberly, a senior assistant attorney general with the Oregon Department of Justice.
The indictment lists a single alleged victim who was younger than 12 at the time of the offenses between January 2016 and September 2018.
Conlee was arrested in Hillsboro May 5, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in Grant County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
Previously, Conlee pleaded guilty Feb. 12, 2020, to attempting to commit first-degree sexual abuse and attempting to commit second-degree sodomy with a single victim younger than 14 between June and July 2018 in Clackamas County, according to court documents.
He was sentenced to 213 days in jail and five years of supervised probation, and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
