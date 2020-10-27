A man reported missing in Grant County has been found.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for a 71-year-old man in the Murderers Creek Wildlife Unit, according to a Tuesday press release.
Sheriff Glenn Palmer said Michael Joe Pittman got stuck and spent six nights in his vehicle. Palmer said he had shelter, food and water and is doing fine.
He had last been seen driving a four-door white Chevrolet Suburban that was described as unreliable.
The sheriff’s also searched in the Swamp Creek and Hay Creek drainages near the Bear Valley Work Center.
