OLIVE LAKE — A Prineville man reported missing near Olive Lake on Thursday, May 26, turned up safe after passers-by helped him dig his truck out of a heavy snowpack.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley told the Eagle that the 70-year-old man had a satellite-based personal locator that he activated when he got stuck. However, McKinley said, the traveler did not contact authorities to let them know that he was safe until he returned to Prineville later that day.
According to McKinley, because the traveler did not have his phone, he shut the satellite tracker off while returning to Prineville, thinking that search and rescue crews would not try and locate him.
“It does not work that way,” McKinley said. “Once you set that thing (satellite locator) off, we’re going to track you down until we find you.”
McKinley said that air and ground search crews tried to locate the stuck vehicle and found another car stuck east of Olive Lake on the 10 Road.
According to McKinley, heavy snowpack in the area has made the lake inaccessible to vehicles and the lake is nearly completely frozen over, which is unheard-of for this time of year.
In addition to an unseasonably heavy snowpack, McKinley said many roads had fallen timber from heavy winds during the winter, so those heading up into the area should bring a chainsaw.
McKinley also said people heading into the forest should bring their cellphones or other communication devices.
“Even if there isn’t (good) cell service,” McKinley said, “usually you can find a spot where there is some sort of service.”
