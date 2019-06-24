A woman from Mitchell died in a two-vehicle crash at about 1:05 p.m. on June 20 on Highway 26 just west of the Dayville city limits.
According to Oregon State Police Sgt. Tom Hutchison, who responded to the scene, an eastbound Kia Soul compact car with a single occupant crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a Suzuki Vitara compact SUV carrying two occupants.
Donna Rose Foster, 86, of Mitchell, a passenger in the westbound vehicle, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Timothy N. Townsend, 64, of Mitchell, the driver of the westbound vehicle, and Graham W. Gebhardt, 21, Bend, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, sustained injuries and were transported to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day for treatment.
Oregon State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, John Day ambulance and Dayville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
A man and woman, both 42 and from Salt Lake City, Utah, came upon the scene and tried to assist before first responders arrived.
Hutchison confirmed that the deceased and the driver of the eastbound vehicle were wearing seat belts.
Townsend told the Eagle that he was wearing his seat belt.
A police crash reconstructionist responded to diagram the scene. The investigation is continuing.
