The Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy who has been on paid leave for almost a year was arrested for driving drunk Saturday.
Abigail F. Mobley, 35, of Canyon City was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Unity, according to an Oregon State Police report.
Mobley pulled over to use the restroom and got stuck in the snow. She stumbled down the roadway and fell down, causing minor abrasions to her face, according to OSP.
Witnesses and emergency medical personnel contacted her and thought she was intoxicated, OSP said.
OSP responded to the Burnt River Market and Motel, and an investigation revealed Mobley had been driving under the influence. She consented to field sobriety tests that showed impairment, OSP said.
Mobley was arrested and transported to the Baker County Jail. A blood alcohol test showed a concentration of 0.27%, more than three times the legal limit, according to OSP.
Mobley was cited and released to her husband, Undersheriff Zach Mobley, at the Baker County Jail, OSP said. Zach Mobley made arrangements to remove the vehicle stuck in the snow.
Mobley was placed on paid administrative leave by the county March 18.
Grant County officials have declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding the leave or to provide documents requested by the Eagle, stating the information was part of a “pending criminal investigation being conducted by a third-party state agency.”
The Oregon Department of Justice confirmed an investigation involving Mobley was still ongoing in December, but Communications Director Kristina Edmunson has not responded to an email from the Eagle sent Jan. 3.
Mobley’s wages and benefits cost the county between $5,600 and $7,100 per month, so more than 10 months of administrative leave has cost the county between $58,000 and $75,000.
