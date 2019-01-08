Grant County Undersheriff Zach Mobley was awarded the Enforcement Council Commander of the Year award at the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association’s annual awards program in Bend in early December.
“It was humbling and also exciting as a representative for Grant County,” he told the Eagle.
His name was submitted in October by Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer in recognition of Mobley’s dedication, professional achievement and accomplishment.
Mobley has worked with the OSSA Command Council and with peers across the state in efforts to bring professionalism to the sheriff’s office, Palmer said.
“Mobley was recognized on his behalf for bettering not only our local community but for Oregon as a whole,” Palmer said.
Prior to joining the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Mobley was a reserve deputy in Aurora and served four years as a sergeant for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
He became a reserve deputy in Grant County in November 2009 and went full time in June 2010. He was assigned to patrol duty in Prairie City in July 2010.
As a deputy, Mobley responded to a shooting at a remote cabin near Vinegar Hill in 2013 where a 14-year-old boy reportedly shot and killed his foster father and another man.
Mobley also participated in the investigation of a marijuana grow operation in Seneca that led to two arrests in 2014. He was promoted to undersheriff in 2016.
Mobley assisted Community Counseling Solutions in training local law enforcement personnel in 2017 so they could better handle individuals experiencing mental crises.
He also was on the scene in 2017 when a man from Sweden was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing during a spring council meeting of the Rainbow Family ahead of the group’s large gathering in July.
As a supervisor for the Interagency Narcotics Team along with Oregon State Police Sgt. Tom Hutchison, Mobley helped in the investigation and arrest of 10 people in Mt. Vernon and John Day in April 2018 who were charged with methamphetamine-related crimes.
As undersheriff, Mobley performs office functions including managing personnel and handling budget matters. He oversees day-to-day operations of both the jail and the patrol deputies. Mobley also participates in search and rescue operations and investigates major crimes.
“I will continue to serve the community as best I can,” he told the Eagle.
