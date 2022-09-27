SALEM — Abigail Mobley, the former Grant County sheriff’s deputy at the heart of the “sex talk” scandal, has been stripped of her law enforcement certifications for 10 years by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
According to draft minutes from the DPSST's Aug. 4 Corrections Policy Committee meeting, Mobley's case came under review after the agency received an amended report that documented Mobley resigned from Grant County Sheriff's Office due to the 21-month investigation into allegations of misconduct.
Mobley quit her job in December 2020 in the wake of the investigation, which found she had committed no fewer than eight violations of the department’s code of conduct ranging from abuse of her position to conduct unbecoming an officer and neglect of duty.
DPSST had initially opened up a professional standards case after receiving notification that Mobley had been arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in February of 2020. Mobley resigned before the case concluded.
The committee found Mobley had committed a number of moral fitness violations, including dishonesty, although the minutes do not include specifics of her deception.
In addition, the committee found that Mobley misused her position of authority as a public safety professional to carry on a relationship with an inmate at the Grant County Jail. Mobley's relationship with the inmate, the minutes radd, threatened the efficient operations of the sheriff's office and put her coworkers at risk.
The committee also concluded that Mobley's conduct violated the Prison Rape Elimination Act. Additionally, the committee found that Mobley's behavior put her family members — which include her husband, Grant County Undersheriff Zach Mobley, and her brother, Sgt. Danny Komning — in a "bad position" because of hostility from their peers due to her conduct.
The vote to take away Mobley's public safety certification for 10 years was unanimous.
