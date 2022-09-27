Abigail Mobley
Abigail Mobley during her name-clearing hearing in June on 2021.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

SALEM — Abigail Mobley, the former Grant County sheriff’s deputy at the heart of the “sex talk” scandal, has been stripped of her law enforcement certifications for 10 years by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

According to draft minutes from the DPSST's Aug. 4 Corrections Policy Committee meeting, Mobley's case came under review after the agency received an amended report that documented Mobley resigned from Grant County Sheriff's Office due to the 21-month investigation into allegations of misconduct.

