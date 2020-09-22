An Oregon Department of Forestry engine’s late-afternoon patrol Monday spotted a blaze burning 7 miles north of Long Creek, according to a Tuesday ODF press release.
No one was injured, but several homes were evacuated Monday evening as a fire grew to 676 acres near Long Creek.
The fire was initially reported as an acre, but quickly spread in grass and brush. By dark, forward progress was stopped at 676 acres.
Ten aircraft were used to slow the spread of the fire to allow firefighters to engage the fire on the ground and build a fireline.
According to ODF spokesperson Christie Shaw, firefighters suppressed the spread of the wildfire, dubbed the Ritter Fire, and have it 20% contained as of Tuesday morning.
Grant County’s Office of Emergency Management issued a statement about the blaze Monday on its Facebook page at 4:52 p.m. The county’s emergency manager Paul Gray said three homes had been evacuated last night, and firefighters were in the area for structural protection.
In addition to ODF assets, landowner resources, crews and fire engines from the Malheur National Forest assisted in suppression efforts.
Shaw said there was one structure threatened, but so far, there was no damage.
Shaw said Tuesday there are nine engines, two crews and a bulldozer continuing work to secure the perimeter, mop up hot spots near the fire’s edge and look for areas of heavy fuel that could flare up.
She said within the interior of the fire there are some large hay bales that will continue to burn and smolder as they are consumed. The area around these hay bales is burned, and they do not pose a risk of fire spread, but will continue to smoke.
She said aircraft are ready to go if needed for suppression. She said they do not anticipate needing the planes as the fire’s primary fuel source is grass.
Shaw said the cause of the fire was holdover lighting from Friday.
According to the ODF press release, regulations remain in effect for activities such as mowing of dry grass, chainsaw use and open fire restrictions. Also, those traveling on Forest Service roads are required to carry a fire extinguisher, shovel and a gallon of water.
Visit odfcentraloregon.com for more information.
