GRANT COUNTY — The several inches of snow that came down in parts of Grant County on Monday, March 20, led to a number of road incidents throughout the day, said County Sheriff Todd McKinley.
There were multiple slideoffs on Highway 26 between John Day and Prairie City and on Highway 395 North between Mt. Vernon and Fox, he said.
“I think the first slideoff was at milepost 106 up 395 between Mt. Vernon and Long Creek,” McKinley said. That was probably between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., he added.
McKinley said a pickup pulling a trailer with a piece of heavy equipment slid off Highway 26 at milepost 182 on Dixie Mountain east of Prairie City around 5 p.m. on Monday.
No injuries were reported from any of the incidents, McKinley said.
“The roads are getting better,” McKinley said early Monday evening. “People need to use caution because in Grant County the weather can change in 15 minutes.”
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the Pendleton bureau of the National Weather Service, said the low-pressure front that moved through Grant County on Monday was nothing overly significant and did not result in any advisories. Brooks said the pattern for the rest of the week will be “a little wetter” than last week, when county residents enjoyed three days of sunshine.
