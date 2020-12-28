A home in Monument was destroyed by fire on Christmas Day.
Monument Fire Chief Kevin Mitchell said the cause of the fire was electrical, and no one was injured in the fire.
Lonnie Lawrence, the owner of the house, and her son Rodger were not in the building when the fire happened, he said. Lawrence traveled to the nearest neighbor to report the fire.
Except for one person who was out for the holidays, everyone from the Monument fire department responded to the incident. They took their structure truck with two people, another truck with one person, a rescue vehicle with four people and two people arrived in a personal vehicle to help. Mitchell said, when the crew arrived to the scene, the manufactured home was fully engulfed in flames.
“With older manufactured homes, it doesn’t take long for them to burn,” Mitchell said. “There’s not a whole lot the fire department can do, especially that far out of town. We tried to save everything around it, but that’s about it.”
Lawrence’s house is about a 15 to 20 minute drive from Monument, according to Mitchell.
The fire burned the house and almost everything inside, but did not spread beyond the structure, Mitchell said.
Jeanne Strange organized a Gofundme fundraiser to cover the losses and provide support to Lawrence and her son.
The account states Lawrence lost her husband of 50 years to cancer 12 days before Christmas this year. Then the fire destroyed all of their possessions.
Her husband’s ashes were found in the rubble along with wedding rings, her husband’s dog tags, military papers and medals, several family photos, a bit of jewelry and some of her son’s Special Olympics ribbons, according to the account.
People can go to https://gofund.me/90779eea to donate money to the Lawrence family.
A clay pigeon shoot fundraiser is scheduled for Jan. 16, and all benefits will go to the Lawrence family. The shoot is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with auctions at 1 p.m., at the property of Brad and Julie Smith at milepost 9 on Highway 402 near Kimberly. Call 541-934-2143 for more information.
A donation account has also been set up at the Bank of Eastern Oregon. Call Jennie Mund at 541-934-2076 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.