A Monument man will serve 90 days in jail and three years of probation after admitting to having sex with a minor.
Colton D. Blakeslee was 27 when he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl from Grant County on three occasions in March and April, according to a stipulated deferred adjudication agreement approved by Senior Judge Ronald J. Pahl in Grant County Circuit Court Sept. 19.
In the agreement, Blakeslee certified under penalty of perjury the events happened, but he did not plead guilty to any crimes. If he successfully completes probation, all charges will be dismissed without conviction. Blakeslee, Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter, the victim and the victim's parents approved the agreement.
The agreement calls for 36 months of probation supervised by Grant County Community Corrections, including 90 days of jail, which can be served in 30-day blocks on or before April 3 in 2020, 2021 and 2022, as well as 120 hours of community service.
The agreement also requires Blakeslee to complete a sexual offender treatment program and to obtain an alcohol abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment.
The agreement requires Blakeslee to pay a $100 deferred adjudication fee, a $1,000 fine and a $2,500 compensatory fine to the victim.
Carpenter submitted information in Grant County Circuit Court May 16 charging Blakeslee with four counts of third-degree rape, three counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, three counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful contact with a child and one count of third-degree sodomy.
"Upon successful completion of probation, the court shall discharge the defendant and dismiss the matter without an adjudication of guilt and will not enter a conviction for purposes of disqualification or disability imposed by law upon conviction of a crime," the agreement states. "Should the defendant be found by the court in violation of any term or condition of probation, this agreement shall immediately terminate and this matter will proceed on the information filed herein."
