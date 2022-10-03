Kegan Forrester
Buy Now

Kegan Forrester sits in the service window of the Rim Rock Grill in Monument on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 By Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

Thirty-year-old Kegan Forrester made a bold move on Aug. 1, when he opened a mobile food cart in Monument, a town that boasts fewer than 150 residents.

So far, his gamble appears to be paying off.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.