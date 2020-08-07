Residents in Monument have been asked to not irrigate as the city works on fixing the water system.
Monument Mayor Sahara Hyder said Friday the city is monitoring the water tower and the well. She said the well was getting low and the pumps weren't keeping up, which meant the water tower was not filling up, but they are gaining water.
The city is asking residents to conserve on water, especially on irrigating, so the well has time to fill up, which gives the water tower time to replenish.
"We're just trying to make sure that we have enough drinking water for everybody," Hyder said. "So we're asking that everybody doesn't irrigate for at least a couple days."
Hyder said she and two of the city's public work employees were at the city hall until 10 p.m. monitoring the water tower, the well and doing measurements every hour.
One of the public works employees and Hyder were getting up at midnight to check the water system and turning the pump on for about two hours to get the water tower filled up.
They then did the measurements and returned at 6 a.m. to turn the pump on and repeat the procedure.
Hyder said she is hoping the well is getting close to where it needs to be, and then they will be able to start pumping more water into the water tower.
"Right now we're at a pretty good level in our water tower, but we want to give our well enough time to fill up," Hyder said.
Hyder said she understands it is frustrating that people can't water or irrigate, which is why the city is trying to have the problem resolved as soon as possible.
"Obviously people need to water their animals and all that, and yes, we understand that, but we're trying to get the problem resolved as soon we can," Hyder said.
She said she hopes the problem will be resolved in a couple of days.
