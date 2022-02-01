MONUMENT — Monument School District returned to in-person learning this week after moving to distance learning during the week of Jan. 24 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
In a Thursday, Jan. 27, press release, Superintendent Laura Thomas said the district worked with the Grant County Health Department and determined that it would return to regular in-person classes Monday, Jan. 31.
Thomas told the Eagle that the district had also paused sporting activities in addition to in-person classes.
However, with the return to in-person classes, sports will resume.
According to the Oregon Sports Activities Association website, the Dayville/Monument boys and girls basketball teams forfeited five games due to the closure.
Thomas did not immediately respond to a question about whether the school plans to make up those games.
Late last year, the Oregon Health Authority reported a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Monument School that totaled six cases among students, staff and/or volunteers, but that outbreak was declared resolved last month.
When asked what gave her the confidence that it was safe to return to in-person classes, Thomas told the Eagle that she has been in consultation with county health officials.
“During our week of distance learning,” Thomas noted, “I continued to work closely with the Grant County Health Department to monitor any positive COVID cases and associated quarantines connected to the school to determine when it is best to return to in-person instruction.”
