As fire crews continue to make progress and hold the containment line on the Dixie Creek fire outside of Prairie City, the city of Monument decided to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks display as dry, hot weather conditions persist throughout the holiday weekend.
Sahara Rochell Hyder, with the city of Monument, said the city decided to cancel the fireworks show due to the county's high risk of wildfires.
The city held a parade at 10 a.m. and live music kicks off at 7 p.m.
As 2021 marks the county's worst drought conditions in over a century, fire officials said their crews are ahead of the fire season schedule by about a month.
