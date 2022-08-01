JOHN DAY — A pair of motorcycle convoys came through Grant County to honor veterans this summer. The convoys came through the county on June 26 and July 10.

The June 26 convoy was the third annual Memorial Run to the Wall, put on by the High Desert Eagles chapter of the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association. The purpose of the run is to bring attention to the memory of veterans who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action and their families.

