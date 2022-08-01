JOHN DAY — A pair of motorcycle convoys came through Grant County to honor veterans this summer. The convoys came through the county on June 26 and July 10.
The June 26 convoy was the third annual Memorial Run to the Wall, put on by the High Desert Eagles chapter of the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association. The purpose of the run is to bring attention to the memory of veterans who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action and their families.
Grant County designated Highway 26 as a POW/MIA Memorial Highway from the start of the run. The John Day Elks Lodge No. 1824, Grant County Chamber of Commerce, American Legion posts in John Day and Prairie City and the Veterans of Foreign Wars worked together to make the visit something the riders will remember.
The riders took a lunch break at the John Day Elks Lodge and were provided a meal that was cooked by lodge members. The riders were escorted through the county by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the citizens of Dayville welcomed the riders as they passed through their town.
The effort honors several families of POWs, including the families of Whitey Lent and Melvin Rookstool.
The July 10 ride was the 13th Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Ride. The riders were escorted through the county by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department as well as the John Day Fire Department while in John Day.
The mission of the riders is to honor Gold Star families and let them know that their sacrifice hasn’t been forgotten and that their loved one will be remembered. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a loved one who was serving on active duty in the armed forces.
The ride begins in Eugene, where the torch is lit, and travels across the United States, honoring families along the way to Arlington National Cemetery for the closing ceremony. The flame is towed by a motor home and escorted by volunteer riders from across the country.
During a typical ceremony, the flame will arrive at the honored family’s home or some other designated location. The riders dismount from their bikes, and “Amazing Grace” is played. Warren Williamson, the director of tribute to fallen soldiers, will read the soldier’s eulogy, prepared with the help of the fallen soldier’s family.
The family is then presented with a plaque that contains an engraving of the soldier as well as the soldier’s military record. The family also receives an oil painting of the soldier created from a collection of photos the family provided.
The riders are usually hosted by Elks Lodges, VFW posts and American Legion posts along the route, with the host organizations providing meals and, for overnight stops, a floor or a cot for the riders to sleep on.
Dr. Charlie Caughlin of the John Day Elks Lodge, who has been on a number of tribute rides, said the response from the many families he’s been a part of honoring is, “Thank you for remembering our soldier!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.