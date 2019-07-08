A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash July 4 on Highway 207 in Wheeler County.
At about 11:40 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a crash near milepost 19, according to an OSP press release.
The preliminary investigation revealed Yancey Fall, 51, of Prineville was traveling northbound in a 2015 Ford F350 pulling a trailer when Frank Lord Jr., 52, of Tigard lost control of his 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle in a corner and slid into the pickup and trailer, according to the release.
Lord sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Oregon State Police was assisted by emergency medical services from Fossil and Spray, the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Highway 207 was closed for approximately five hours.
