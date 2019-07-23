A 48-year-old man from Madras died July 22 in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 207 north of Mitchell.
Oregon State Police responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m.
A northbound black 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Christopher Jones reportedly left the highway for unknown reasons at a corner and crashed.
Jones sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. State troopers were assisted by the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Spray ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.