Travelers are caution to avoid OR 7, OR 245 and U.S. 26 near the Sumpter and Austin areas in Baker, Grant and Malheur counties due to extreme winter weather, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
At 10:15 a.m. Friday, ODOT closed OR 245 (Dooley Mountain Highway) between OR 7 at Salisbury Junction and U.S. 26 near Unity (mile posts 0-36). ODOT crews were using a grader to clear the roadway.
This includes blowing snow with near zero visibility, heavy snow, unplowed roads and drifting snow across the lanes creating extremely hazardous conditions. Stay home until conditions improve. If you do travel, stay on main highways, as other routes will likely be worse.
“I cannot see 20 feet in front of me,” said one plow driver.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Total snow accumulations of 6-10 inches are possible with 4-8 inches possible in the John Day Basin.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected through the evening with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Travel could be difficult. Blowing snow could reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Weather conditions can change at any time. Check TripCheck.com for update conditions, or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon, dial 503-588-2941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.