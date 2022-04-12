JOHN DAY — Grant Union High School Principal Ryan Gerry joined 300 school administrators in Washington, D.C., last month to ask lawmakers for additional resources to address top priorities in education, including school staffing shortages and a student mental health crisis.
Gerry, the Oregon Association of Secondary School Administrators’ executive committee president, attended the National Association of Secondary Principals advocacy conference.
The principals met with roughly 200 members of Congress and their staff as they finalized the fiscal year 2022 federal education budget.
For his part, Gerry said he presented his concerns to several members of Oregon’s congressional delegation, meeting with Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rep. Kurt Schrader and staffers from Rep. Cliff Bentz’s office.
Gerry said while he had attended conferences around the state, this was the first conference he’d attended in the nation’s capital.
The advocacy group pressed for increases in principal preparation programs and mental health services for students.
According to the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ website, the lobbying efforts paid off.
The whittled-down federal budget included a $27 million increase for state grants that fund teacher and principal training and $111 million — a $95 million increase over fiscal 2021 — that can be used to train more school counselors, social workers and psychologists.
Gerry said the country has not previously seen the levels of staffing and teacher shortages coupled with a national issue with student wellness such as what is coming out of the pandemic period of COVID-19.
