Mt. Vernon starts the new year by moving into a new city hall and continuing projects planned for completion in 2020.
The town plans to move into the new building within the next month, according to Mt. Vernon Mayor Kenny Delano. The building on 250 West Main was where Oregon Telephone Company’s office was once located, he said.
A Mt. Vernon resident and a city council member are currently painting walls in the building. The city is also retrofitting the restrooms and entryways to be compliant with building standards.
Once city hall moves into the new building, the city plans to convert the old hall into a museum based on the city.
“We are going to do what I like to call a paper lease, which might be $1 a year or $10 a year, to a local historic group that has historic memorabilia from the old Mt. Vernon School and other local historical stuff,” Delano said. “I am really looking forward to seeing what sort of impact that has on our community, and I think it’s gonna be great.”
This started when Mt. Vernon resident Mary Ellen Brooks bought the building and planned to hold it until grants would allow the city to purchase the building. The government shutdown delayed grants, and two months later, Brooks donated the building to the city.
“I’m excited, not just because of the new city hall building, but the way that we got it,” Delano said. “A bunch of local people came together wanting to display Mt. Vernon’s history.”
The wastewater system improvement project is about 50% done, according to Delano, and the project is estimated to finish in October 2020. The project has been on the agenda for years — even before Delano was elected and Tami Kowing, the city recorder, began her job seven years ago. The $2.4 million project started in fall 2019 and provided a sewer extension to an area in the city that had no sewer.
The team on the project is currently focused on the headworks and collection system at the lagoons. The contractor plans to put in a new control system and new pumps.
“With the weather, and trying to get the electronic parts and everything he needs, he’s probably going to be gone for a month and then fire back up and get this project finished,” said Delano. “That’ll give the city a better idea of how the systems function and cleaning up a lot of the ground water influent.”
When this project is finished, the city plans to bring the lagoons up to date with realistic data from the wastewater system, Delano said.
The city plans to complete the City Park Rehabilitation Project this year around the end of May, Kowing said. The city will also seek additional funds this year through the Oregon Department of Transportation’s small city allotment fund for road maintenance.
While the city council works hard to keep everything functioning, Delano added that members of the community are more than welcome to attend meetings on the second Tuesday of every month and get more involved with the council. Delano also mentioned that drivers speeding through town is a problem the city faces.
“I realize that that road is designated a state highway, but there’s speed limit signs at both ends of town that people consistently ignore,” said Delano. “That’s a problem to solve, which would be getting people to slowdown when they are going through town.”
