The Mt. Vernon fire department will be holding its annual food basket fundraiser differently this year.
Instead of bazaars and bake sales, a Model 110 Savage .22-250 with a Vortex Crossfire 4x12x44 scope will be raffled. All proceeds go toward food baskets given out at Christmas.
The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 20. Call 541-571-3284 to purchase raffle tickets or call 541-932-4688 for donation information.
