Mt. Vernon looks to fill empty council position Blue Mountain Eagle Dec 23, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MT. VERNON — The city of Mt. Vernon is looking for volunteers interested in filling a vacant seat on the City Council.Qualified applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote and Mt. Vernon residents who have lived in the city for at least a year.The appointee will serve a term running through Dec. 31, 2022. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 7.Application forms are available at City Hall, 290 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mt. Vernon Work Applicant Application Appointee Resident Volunteer City Council Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Biden Outlines Measures to Fight Omicron, Pleads With Americans to Get Vaccinated 5 Million More Americans Became Gun Owners During Pandemic US diplomat: Iran using nuclear expansion for more leverage won't work Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDispute over wild horse numbers in Ochocos leads to lawsuitCops and Courts: Dec. 22, 2021Critic appeals aquatic center permitPolice say 2 students apprehended at Caldera were TikTok violence 'copycats'Snowmobilers rescued by Deschutes County Sheriff's OfficeAlvin Cecil HuntBill McNeilNo verdict yet on COPS grantGolden eagle released over Tumalo after lead poisoning‘The Witcher’: The Bard Returns to Save the Day (RECAP) Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.