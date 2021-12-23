MT. VERNON — The city of Mt. Vernon is looking for volunteers interested in filling a vacant seat on the City Council.

Qualified applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote and Mt. Vernon residents who have lived in the city for at least a year.

The appointee will serve a term running through Dec. 31, 2022. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 7.

Application forms are available at City Hall, 290 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

