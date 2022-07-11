MT. VERNON — Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon state troopers arrested a Mt. Vernon man on a weapons charge and others including possession of an improvised explosive device Wednesday, July 6.
A little after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grant County deputies and state troopers arrested Chance Fleetwood, 23, near Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office press release.
McKinley said Fleetwood was acting erratically, walking around and brandishing brass knuckles. He said officers found the explosive device while arresting Fleetwood.
McKinley said the explosive device was rendered safe and was not a threat to the arresting officers. However, he added, it could have been. The device, he said, was not just a “chunk of fireworks.”
McKinley said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to search Fleetwood’s home at 400 Cottonwood St. in Mt. Vernon.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and OSP searched the home a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday and recovered additional materials for making explosive devices, according to the news release.
McKinley thanked those who see “things of concern and report them to the appropriate authorities.”
Fleetwood was arraigned in Grant County Circuit Court Thursday, July 7, on one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, one count of manufacture of a destructive device, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
