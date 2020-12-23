A Mt. Vernon man has been charged with forcible rape and kidnapping.
Brogan C. McKrola, 22, is accused of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse — all by forcible compulsion — as well as kidnapping, according to information filed in Grant County Circuit Court by District Attorney Jim Carpenter Dec. 21.
Carpenter said in a press release Dec. 23 that McKrola was indicted by a grand jury Dec. 23 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree kidnapping, three counts of strangulation and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Carpenter said the charges stem from events at a party in the 400 block of Southwest Brent Street in John Day Dec. 19 involving numerous minors and alcohol.
Carpenter said he appreciates the "quick response by Blue Mountain Hospital, (Sgt.) Scott Moore of the John Day Police Department and the Oregon State Police Forensic Unit."
McKrola's bail is set at $750,000, according to court documents. He is scheduled for a status check hearing at 1 p.m. Dec. 28.
Carpenter said any information about this incident or others may be directed to Moore at 541-575-0030, Director of Victim's Services Kimberly Neault at 541-575-4026 or Chief Deputy District Attorney Riccola Voigt at 541-575-0146.
