A Mt. Vernon man who was on pretrial release for sex crime charges is back in jail, facing 20 new sex-related charges from 2015-2020.
Brogan C. McKrola, 22, is accused of six counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, one count of attempted first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of luring a minor and one count of harassment, along with two counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, committed between June 1, 2015, and Dec. 4, 2020, according to a secret indictment filed May 25 in Grant County Circuit Court by Special Deputy District Attorney Tobias Tingleaf, a senior assistant attorney general with the Oregon Department of Justice.
The new indictment lists at least nine different alleged victims, six for whom the related charges were by "forcible compulsion," two who were "incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation" and two who were minors at the time of the alleged offenses.
Thirteen of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, which carry mandatory minimum sentences of at least six years with no possibility for any sentence reduction. If convicted on all of the new Measure 11 charges, McKrola faces more than 99 years in prison.
The animal abuse charges allegedly occurred between July 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020, and involved the unlawful and malicious killing and torturing of a porcupine, according to the indictment.
Bail was set at $870,000 — $50,000 for each class A and B felony and $10,000 for each other charge, according to court documents.
McKrola is being held at the Grant County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges at 9 a.m. June 7.
He is also scheduled to enter a plea on previous sex crime charges at 1:15 p.m. June 1.
In the previous case, McKrola is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree kidnapping, three counts of strangulation and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 committed on Dec. 20, 2020, with a single alleged victim identified, according to an amended indictment filed March 1 by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter.
The three first-degree charges from the previous cases are also Measure 11 offenses, and if convicted on all three, McKrola would be sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.
Carpenter said in a statement he could not release further details because of ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution. He encouraged anyone with additional information regarding these offenses to contact Oregon State Police Detective Brian Wickert at 541-889-6469.
