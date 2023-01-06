CANYON CITY — A Mt. Vernon man who was arrested in July after allegedly walking around town with brass knuckles and a homemade explosive device has been sentenced to probation and community service.
Chance Joseph Fleetwood, 24, pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 in Grant County Circuit Court to a single misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. In a negotiated agreement with the prosecution, a second count of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed, as were felony charges of possession and manufacture of a destructive device.
Judge Robert S. Raschio sentenced Fleetwood to one year of bench probation and 30 days of community service or work crew time. As a condition of probation, Raschio directed Fleetwood to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete any recommended treatment.
Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon state troopers arrested Fleetwood near Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon on the morning of July 6. According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, Fleetwood had been acting erratically, brandishing brass knuckles, and had what appeared to be a homemade bomb when he was taken into custody. After obtaining a warrant, officers searched Fleetwood’s home and reportedly found bomb-making materials.
District Attorney Jim Carpenter, who prosecuted the case, gave Fleetwood credit for making positive changes in his life.
“Mr. Fleetwood has engaged in mental health and substance abuse services, and his behavior and appearance have markedly changed since his arrest,” Carpenter told the newspaper. “He’s taken responsibility for his crime, and I wish him well.”
Jeffrey C. MacNeilly, Fleetwood’s defense attorney, declined to comment on the case.
