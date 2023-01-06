CANYON CITY — A Mt. Vernon man who was arrested in July after allegedly walking around town with brass knuckles and a homemade explosive device has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Chance Joseph Fleetwood, 24, pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 in Grant County Circuit Court to a single misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. In a negotiated agreement with the prosecution, a second count of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed, as were felony charges of possession and manufacture of a destructive device.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.