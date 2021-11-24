CANYON CITY — The plea hearing for a Mt. Vernon man accused of 20 sex-related charges and 10 other offenses from 2015 to 2020 has been postponed.
Brogan C. McKrola, 22, was scheduled to enter pleas in two cases against him at a hearing in Grant County Circuit Court last Friday, Nov. 19. The plea hearing has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 24.
McKrola’s defense attorney, Robert Moon, told the court his office has had difficulty completing its investigation.
With charges dating back to 2015, some witnesses have scattered across the country, Moon said.
In addition, Moon said is he is working on a motion to request that the court allow McKrola to have separate jury trials on the different charges.
In one case, McKrola stands accused of six counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, one count of attempted first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of luring a minor and one count of harassment, along with two counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, committed between June 1, 2015, and Dec. 4, 2020, according to a secret indictment filed May 25 in Grant County Circuit Court by Special Deputy District Attorney Tobias Tingleaf, a senior assistant attorney general with the Oregon Department of Justice.
The indictment listed at least nine different alleged victims, for six of whom the related charges were by “forcible compulsion,” two were “incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation,” and two were minors at the time of the alleged offenses.
Thirteen of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, which carry mandatory minimum sentences of at least six years with no possibility for any sentence reduction.
The animal abuse charges allegedly occurred between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, and involved the unlawful and torture and killing of a porcupine.
In the other case, McKrola is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree kidnapping, three counts of strangulation and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21. Those crimes allegedly took place on Dec. 20, 2020, and involved a single victim, according to an amended indictment filed March 1 by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter.
Three of the charges in that case are also Measure 11 offenses.
McKrola is being held at the Baker County Jail.
