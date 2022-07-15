A wrecked pickup sits on the side of Highway 26 Thursday, July 14, 2022, after it crashed into a canyon wall, flew through the air for 30 feet and rolled. There were no injuries reported, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
GRANT COUNTY — A single-vehicle accident closed Highway 26 to one lane for nearly two hours on Thursday, July 14, after a vehicle swerved off the road, hit a rock wall, and was airborne for 30 feet before landing and rolling on Highway 26 near milepost 97, in the Rock Creek Canyon west of Picture Gorge.
Thomas James, 65, of Portland and his dog were shaken but not injured, according to a Friday, July 15, press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Todd McKinley said in addition to Grant County deputies, Dayville Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation and a Wheeler County sheriff's deputy responded to the crash.
Later in the evening on Thursday, Jason Baker, 43, of Las Vegas swerved to avoid a deer and rolled his vehicle on Highway 395 South near milepost 92. Grant County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash shortly before midnight and reported no injuries.
A passerby gave Baker a ride to Burns, and Frontier Towing removed the vehicle.
McKinley said the crash did not occur in the chip seal project area.
McKinley thanked all of the agencies that assisted at both crash scenes. He advised people to use caution with all the gravel on the chip-sealed road sections.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.