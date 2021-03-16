A fire Sunday morning claimed multiple storage units in Canyon City.
Canyon City Fire Chief Matt Turner said the fire was on the property line of 309 and 311 S. Humbolt St. He said both residences had storage units on the property line, and all their storage buildings burned up.
“Neither house was affected, but they lost a bit of personal property and their storage buildings,” Turner said.
Turner said each resident lost two vehicles, four-wheelers, motorcycles and whatever else was stored in the units that burned down.
Canyon City fire, John Day fire and several firefighters from Mt. Vernon reported to the scene. Turner said nobody was injured in the fire.
“No residents got burned out of their house, and unfortunately they lost a lot of property but there was no injury and they didn’t lose their houses on the plus side of things,” Turner said.
The cause is currently under investigation.
