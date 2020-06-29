In the span of about nine hours, Grant County 911 dispatch received nine calls from citizens in Prairie City reporting thefts.
The first call came in just after 7 a.m. Friday, June 26, and each report came from the lower half of Prairie City south of Highway 26.
Due to the complexity and number of victims and case reports generated, Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer said they did not currently have information to release.
"It will take staff some time to get interviews done and reports written," Palmer said. "From what I know, we have roughly 12 victims and thefts from a number of vehicles involving firearms, money and fuel."
The theft calls to dispatch came from South Bridge Street, Southwest Kilbourne Street, South McHaley Avenue, 11th Street and 12th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.