Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office officers took a murder suspect from Washington County into custody early Saturday morning in Seneca.
Lisa Akers, 39, was arrested without incident, according to an OSP media report from OSP Trooper William Blood.
Akers was lodged at Grant County Jail based on probable cause by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives, according to OSP.
According to The Oregonian newspaper, police identified Akers as a suspect in a double-shooting that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries in an unincorporated area of Washington County Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.