The 30-day designated comment period (scoping) for proposed actions to establish a Herd Management Area Plan for the Murderer’s Creek Wild Horse Joint Management Area will began July 17 with publication of a legal notice in the Blue Mountain Eagle.
The Malheur National Forest, Blue Mountain Ranger District, in cooperation with Prineville District BLM, is beginning the environmental analysis process to establish a Herd Management Area Plan for wild horses in the Murderers Creek Wild Horse Joint Management Area, according to a press release. The Forest Service is the lead agency for this analysis.
Proposed actions include establishing an appropriate management level for the herd with population and habitat objectives (Phase I). Some implementation objectives are specified to guide progress toward attaining the proposed population and habitat objectives, along with monitoring and adaptive measures to adjust management over time. Decisions to implement specific actions to achieve implementation objectives would be addressed in subsequent NEPA analysis (Phase II). This environmental analysis will not include decisions regarding specific actions to implement wild horse population management to achieve the appropriate management level.
The joint management area is located in Eastern Oregon within Grant County between the towns of Dayville, Mt. Vernon and Seneca. It lies north of the Izee Highway (County Road 63), south of Aldrich Mountain, west of Flagtail Mountain and includes portions of the South Fork John Day River. The joint management area contains 108,488 acres of federal public lands. State and privately held lands that lie within the joint management area are not included in the analysis.
The purpose of the project is to manage wild horses to achieve and maintain a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands. This includes managing wild horses in a manner that assures significant progress is made toward achieving goals and objectives identified in the Malheur National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan and the John Day Basin Resource Management Plan. These plans emphasize the importance of multiple-use, including sustaining strong local economies (timber, grazing, and recreation industries, for example) through wise, responsible and balanced use of the resources.
A Herd Management Area Plan, with an established appropriate management level for the wild horse herd, is needed to maintain or improve the habitat requirements and genetic variability to support a healthy wild horse herd. A Herd Management Area Plan is also needed to maintain a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationships on public lands in the area, consistent with Forest Service and BLM direction and provision of Section 1333(b)(1) of the Wild Horse and Burro Act. This includes providing adequate forage and habitat for big game, rangelands for livestock grazing, habitat for threatened Middle Columbia River steelhead and other uses recognized under the Multiple Use Sustained Yield Act of 1960, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 and the land use management plans of each agency.
Detailed proposed action documents can be accessed on the Forest Service website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=44570 or copies can be requested by contacting Range NEPA Coordinator Marion Mahaffey at 541-575-3302 or 541-575-3000.
The preferred method to submit comments is electronically to the Comment Analysis and Response Application database at: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=44570.
Alternatively, written comments concerning the project may be submitted to: District Ranger Bob Foxworth, Blue Mountain Ranger District, 431 Patterson Bridge Road, PO Box 909, John Day, OR 97845, or fax comments to 541-575-3158. Hand-delivered comments must be submitted during business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, excluding holidays, to 431 Patterson Bridge Road, John Day. Written comments should include name, address and, if possible, telephone number; organization represented, if any; title of the document on which the comment is being submitted; specific facts or comments along with supporting reasons the responsible official should consider in reaching a decision; and a signature.
Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment, will be considered part of the public record on this proposed action and will be available for public inspection. Comments submitted anonymously will be accepted and considered. Additionally, pursuant to 7 CFR 1.27(d), any person may request the agency to hold a submission from the public record by showing how Freedom of Information Act permits such confidentiality. Request for confidentiality may be granted in only very limited circumstances.
For more information, contact Mahaffey at 541-575-3302.
