The bug affecting the MyODFW app on Apple devices announced last week has been fixed.
Hunters and anglers using an iPhone or iPad should update their MyODFW app to the latest version by visiting the App Store and choosing Update or Open as soon as possible, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
ODFW and Oregon State Police recognize that some hunters and anglers may be in a remote location and unable to update their app immediately. Hunters and anglers who return to cellular or wifi service must update their MyODFW app just as soon as they are able in order to be in compliance with laws and regulations.
ODFW thanks e-taggers for their patience with the app and for choosing e-tagging.
