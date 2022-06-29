Outtakes

Random facts about “Napoleon and Samantha.”

Jodie Foster was attacked by one of the lions used in the production and was carried briefly in its mouth. According to the World Entertainment News Network, she developed a lifelong case of ailurophobia (fear of cats) as a result.

The part of Samantha was Jodie Foster’s first movie role. Her previous credits included a number of TV commercials and a role on “Mayberry RFD.”

Co-stars Ellen Corby and Will Geer went on to play Grandma and Grandpa in the popular TV series “The Waltons.”

The film received one Oscar nod. Composer Buddy Baker was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Music, Original Dramatic Score. (The winners that year were Charlie Chaplin, Raymond Rasch and Larry Russell for “Limelight.”)

The film had at least two promotional taglines: “Two runaways and a guardian lion lost in the wilderness … an incredible adventure!” and “As they steal away, they’ll steal your heart.”

Four paintings by Grant County artist Linda Deardorff were displayed on the walls of a cabin in the movie. She was paid $40 a week for the use of the artworks.

Around the time “Napoleon and Samantha” was being made, there was a move to merge the towns of John Day and Canyon City. One local resident proposed that the conjoined communities be named Grantville, the name of the fictional town depicted in the film.

