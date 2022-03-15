JOHN DAY — With a declining number of COVID-19 patients and dwindling case counts, the Oregon National Guard ended its staffing assistance for the Blue Mountain Hospital District last month.
In mid-January, as the rapidly spreading omicron variant put pressure on health systems all over the country, Blue Mountain Hospital was one of a half-dozen hospitals in Eastern Oregon to receive aid from the Oregon National Guard when Gov. Kate Brown ordered a second relief mission to support strained hospitals across the state.
During the deployment, seven guard members from the Ontario area helped with non-clinical duties and assisted with non-critical tasks such as sanitation and cleaning at the hospital in John Day and Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City.
For Sgt. Bailey Frasch, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the mission, the deployment was just part of what the guard does.
Frasch said the deployment took the guard members away from their jobs and their families, but that is what they signed up for.
“Everybody needs to sacrifice,” Frasch said. “Like my soldiers lose time with their kids and their wives.”
Frasch, who is not married and does not have any kids, said she did miss her dog.
“It sucks to leave my dog for a long time,” she said, “but I’m kind of used to it. (Being away from home) is another job. It’s another mission.”
Frasch said guard members receive deployment pay when they go on missions, which in her case paid her more than what she earns at her civilian job at an Ontario construction company.
One thing that helped with being away from home, Frasch said, was that she had a friend in the county, Jolynn Radinovich of John Day.
Frasch said Radinovich had her over for home-cooked meals and let her do her laundry at her home instead of having to use the laundromat at the Best Western Hotel in John Day.
The whole community was very hospitable throughout the entire mission, Frasch said. For instance, the members of the John Day Elks Lodge welcomed her and the other members for Taco Tuesdays and Wednesday morning coffee with veterans.
Frasch, who joined the guard in 2014, said she had wanted to join the Army since she was a child and saw her Aunt Julia in her fatigues after a deployment with the Washington National Guard.
“Seeing (my aunt) in her uniform and seeing that if she could do it, anybody could do it,” Frasch said.
A year into her National Guard career, Frasch said the Defense Department cleared women to serve alongside men in combat roles. Shortly after the announcement, Frasch said she was asked if she wanted to go into the tank corps after basic training.
She said she shrugged off the offer as a joke. However, later that year, Frasch said, her sergeant told her that she would be leaving her fuel attendant job to drive tanks.
Frasch said it did not make any difference to her at the time that, as a woman, the guard had promoted her to the tank battalion.
In the National Guard, Frasch said, she gets to do “cool” things that she would not have had the opportunity to do otherwise.
“Nobody wants to be a fuel attendant for their whole career,” she said. “I mean, some people do. I didn’t want to.”
