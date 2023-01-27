LA GRANDE — New federal grant funding is on its way to help low-income families in Northeast Oregon on the road to financial independence.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, it is providing $116 million in funding to public housing agencies across the country to support the Family Self-Sufficiency Program. Some $3 million of the funding is earmarked for Oregon, including $167,000 for the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, which serves Grant, Union, Baker and Wallowa counties.
Available to families living in HUD-assisted housing, the Family Self-Sufficiency Program provides coaching and service referrals to help families increase their incomes, reduce their reliance on welfare and make progress toward financial independence.
The program provides child care, education, job training, financial literacy instruction and other resources to participating families. It also enables families to pay into an escrow savings account that can provide a cushion against unexpected expenses such as car repairs and medical bills.
When people enter the Family Self-Sufficiency Program, they set financial goals based in part on their earned income, according to information on the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority website. As a family’s earned income increases, any additional rent collected on their government-subsidized housing is paid into their escrow account.
When program participants complete their goals and find suitable employment, the money in the account is released to them. Participants have five years to achieve the goals they set.
