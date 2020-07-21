A house was destroyed by a fire near Kimberly on July 1, but thanks to the determined work of neighbors, a man was saved from being engulfed along with his home.
Tim Jewell noticed a fire on his property, and he went back to his house to get something to extinguish the fire. He fell in a rut and got caught up in a barbed-wire fence.
Jewell said he was stuck and was unable to get up and get himself to safety. He said the fire started to grow, and the next thing he knew, his neighbor Dennis Abraham was trying to pick him up by his pants.
“I remember saying, ‘Don’t, don’t, I’ve got a bad back,’ and he said we gotta get outta here,” Jewell said. “The fire was right on us. It was like Vietnam. You got a fire fight, and here it is. We’re both veterans, and we know about that.”
Jewell said that Abraham was not able to pick him up and yelled out to Mike Osborne, who was at the scene, for assistance. They were able to get Jewell up and take him to safety out of the fire.
While Jewell does not remember much else of the moment, possibly caused by smoke inhalation because he was spitting out black residue, he can’t express how grateful he is for their life-saving effort and the help he received after the incident.
“Dennis and Linda (Abraham) took me up to their house, insisted that I stay in their nice camp trailer and Linda fed me good food,” Jewell said. “The whole thing has been overwhelming.”
While Jewell was saved and from the fire, all of his possessions were lost except the shoes and clothes on his back.
“The history that I had... my God, I had diaries of the Oregon Trail that were in my family, photos from way back and I had an uncle that was with Napoleon written up and and now they’re all gone,” Jewell said. “I can’t replace it. Your life is gone when that happens.”
Despite what was lost in the fire, Jewell has been taken aback by the abundance of support provided by the community members around him.
He said, while Osbourne and Abraham saved his life, it’s hard for him not to thank and acknowledge everybody who helped out and continues to help.
Jewell also said he was glad for the quick response from neighbors, ODF and Monument Fire.
Ed Falls, a neighbor, said thanks to the quick action, the neighboring ranches were saved, preventing a devastating wildfire.
