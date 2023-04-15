CANYON CITY — New development restrictions could be coming for Grant County residents who live in flood zones deemed "regulatory" by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
By FEMA's definition, regulatory floodways are areas of a river channel and the surrounding floodplain that need to be reserved in order to safely discharge high water during a flood.
The rules for the National Flood Insurance Program, which is administered by FEMA, are being revised in order to make the program comply with the Environmental Protection Act after a series of lawsuits found that FEMA’s implementation of flood insurance in Oregon was resulting in jeopardy to 16 fish species and killer whale populations that are considered threatened.
The proposed rule changes are expected to impose new limitations for development in a regulatory floodplain, said Shannon Springer, planning director and floodplain administrator for Grant County.
The ability for residents and jurisdictions to be able to obtain flood insurance will depend on compliance with the new rules, which are expected to include new restrictions on subdivision of land within a regulatory floodplain, limits on development of land in the floodplain, and additional stormwater management requirements such as low-impact development.
Examples of proposed limitations on development within a regulated floodplain include one unit per residential lot, new elevation and fill requirements and restrictions on development within 170 feet of rivers and streams, according to FEMA.
Springer said her goal is to get the word out in order to enable interested residents to weigh in on the proposed rule changes before the May 5 public comment deadline.
“Because of the impacts and the timeframe, if you want to be involved, now is the time to engage,” Springer said.
Rick Allen, interim city manager for John Day, said he is going to be following the process closely.
“John Day in particular, like many cities here, we have large floodplains,” he said. “That’s a concern when people start changing rules and regulations that affect that large of an area. … I would say for any city with a floodplain in it, they want to look at this and see what it impacts and the expenses it can have.”
Communities that do not implement FEMA’s floodplain changes after final approval in September will be removed from the NFIP and would not be able to receive federal flood insurance, according to FEMA.
In an interview on Tuesday, April 11, Springer said localized flooding caused by a sudden warm spell that accelerated spring snowmelt underscored the importance of following and commenting on the development of the new rules.
“Today we are having high water and that’s impacting roads and conceivably bridges, so if a bridge is damaged by a flood and a jurisdiction wanted assistance from FEMA for funds to help replace the bridge and they were not a participating community in the National Flood Insurance Program, they wouldn't be eligible to receive funding,” she said.
Springer said the proposed new rules will not affect properties within the Silvies River watershed in the southern part of the county, though there are areas that could be impacted along the John Day River from Prairie City to just beyond Dayville and along the North Fork of the John Day between Monument and Kimberly.
Concerned property owners in unincorporated areas of the county should contact Springer at the Grant County Planning Department to determine whether they would potentially be affected by the proposed rule changes, she said. People living inside city limits should contact the designated floodplain administrators in those jurisdictions to find out about their potential impacts, she said.
A draft environmental impact and scoping document on the issue is expected to be issued in December this year, and final implementation of the rule changes are expected to take place in September of 2025.
