Jeremiah Lippert

Jeremiah Lippert stands behind the counter of his gun shop, Target Practice LLC, on Thursday, March 9 2022. 

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Target Practice LLC wants you to shoot your shot.

John Day’s only standalone firearms and firearms accessory store opened about a month ago and business has been steady, according to co-owner Jeremiah Lippert. Lippert is part of a four-person partnership of owners that include his wife, Emily, as well as Nick and Gustav Stiner.

