The Retreat, Links and Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch announced that a new leadership team will provide “hands on” oversight of the ranch resort in 2020. Recruited by Silvies Valley Ranch owner Scott Campbell, Major Lee White IV will lead operations and staffing as general manager, joined by Spa Director Tara Colegrove and Director of Golf Roger Porzak.
White comes to Silvies Valley Ranch as a seasoned executive in the golf and hospitality industry, working as a general manger for several Discovery Land Company properties throughout the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean, including El Dorado Golf and Beach Club, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree Golf Club and Bakers Bay Golf and Ocean Club.
“Silvies Valley Ranch is a special place with opportunities for golfers, friends and families to be immersed in the Pacific Northwest,” said White. “I’m looking forward to applying my experience in the industry to help grow the great reputation that Silvies is building in frontier Oregon.”
Roger Porzak joins the Retreat as the director of golf at the resort. Porzak, alongside his son Adam, is the co-founder and director of player development for the Porzak Golf Academy in San Diego, California, and is recognized for developing top-ranked juniors, collegiate players and tour professionals worldwide. Porzak has a proven record for managing worldwide tournaments, including the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships.
Tara Colegrove joins Silvies as the spa director of The Rocking Heart Spa facility at the center of the ranch resort. As an Idaho native, Colegrove brings 15 years of experience in the luxury wellness industry, including earned massage therapist and esthetician authorizations. Since joining the team at Silvies, Colegrove has already instituted improvements to the huge new facility by introducing unique offerings to provide year-round visitors with uninterrupted wellness and rejuvenation.
“We are very excited to welcome top professionals in the hospitality, golf and wellness industries to our team at Silvies Valley Ranch,” Campbell said. “We continue to evolve our offerings to ensure that every guest experience is amazing, and know that Major, Roger and Tara will be able to elevate the unique experiences already available at Silvies Valley Ranch.”
For more information, visit silvies.us.
