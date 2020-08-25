The new Grant County Chamber of Commerce logo has been completed.
The chamber worked with Joni Kabana of Joni Kabana Photography in Grant County and Dardi Troen of Ditroën on creating a logo that captures Grant County and the various cities in the county.
“It’s been an honor to be involved in this project,” Kabana said. “We came up with a process trying to come up something that spoke to what we all think of for Grant County. If Grant County was a person or animal, what would it be?”
Kabana said, as the team started thinking of a design, they were looking into iconic places or images in the county to use for the logo, but they wanted to make sure the logo could standalone as well as mesh with a variety of environments such as different cities.
The team used studies, hiked, drove and took pictures around Grant County to get an idea of a color scheme for the logo and how to approach the design.
“Along with that, because the logo is simple, we wanted to make sure we could also incorporate all the unique beauty and character in Grant County,” Troen said.
To adopt the design to a different city or area, the logo, when on a banner, can be modified with the image behind the logo being changed to an image unique to the location.
Other items the logo can be used on are for coffee mugs, T-shirts, pins, letterheads and more.
Troen said that the design team wanted to capture the multiple ways people see Grant County so they used paintings provided by local artists to fill the background of the logo to show other ways for incorporating the logo.
“When we started we didn’t know where we were going to land, but hats off to our stakeholder team because they let us know what we needed,” Troen said. “Having the banner option that would allow all the personalized to be depicted in a cohesive way is really exciting for me.”
The chamber board approved the new branding and logo for the Grant County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber plans to hold an event in the future where the logo will be revealed to the public.
“I think this will be beneficial for the whole county because we will have a symbol that people can identify when they think of Grant County,” chamber board member Jerry Franklin said during a meeting in June 18. “So if each individual community uses that symbol in their own way, at least it’s going to be identifiable to the community as a whole.”
