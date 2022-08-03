CANYON CITY — Russell’s Custom Meats is under new management.
Estacada’s Chuck Skupa purchased the business on April 15 for $125,000, he told the newspaper. The business was put up for sale following the November passing of Tracy Moss, who owned Russell’s with his wife, Kathy.
Skupa said he came to Canyon City to look at the business on Black Friday. Following that visit, Skupa said the decision to inquire about purchasing the business happened very quickly.
“The following Monday I figured it would be a good idea to jump on it since there were some other folks looking,” he said. A couple of the prospective buyers were corporate interests, and that wasn’t something Kathy Moss was looking to get into, according to Skupa.
Word that Russell’s was in search of new ownership came to Skupa via a friend in the butcher business out of Diamond.
The business model isn’t going to change much under the new leadership. “Pretty much we’re going to stay with the same MO,” Skupa said.
Most of the work Skupa is doing now involves building maintenance.
“It’s always been a clean facility,” Skupa said, but the building needs upgrades to the plumbing and electrical systems, among other deferred maintenance items. “That’s my strength is fixing that stuff.”
Skupa said he’s already put a significant amount of money into fixing issues with the building but added that the investment is worth it.
“The community needs this facility,” he said. “We’re pretty much the only (meat processor) around here surrounded by ranches, and I can’t imagine being a rancher and having to drive to Ontario, Hermiston, Pendleton or Prineville, especially with fuel prices these days. It’s a service that is needed around here.”
Russell’s Custom Meats has a reputation as a quality meat shop with excellent butchers. It is a reputation Skupa is aware of, and that reputation is the reason he’s putting the word out that the business is under new ownership.
“Those that left with good feelings, I hope to maintain that. Those that may have had any bad feelings, for whatever reason, I’m hoping to repair that and let them know that we’re here locally for them and offering a clean facility for them to process their critters,” Skupa said.
“If you haven’t been to Russell’s in a while, give us a chance and swing back by on in,” he said. “We’ve got very competitive prices. We make most everything here in house. We have a giant smoker, and we make our own bratwurst and summer sausages just like they used to, (but) now it’s better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.