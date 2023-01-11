LONG CREEK — The local general store often acts as a community hub and meeting place in small towns. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Long Creek, which boasts a population of just 172, according to the latest U.S. census.
Dan and Antonia Kreamier, the new owners of Long Creek Mercantile, are figuring that out firsthand. The two have been at the helm for six months now after purchasing the store from the previous owners for an undisclosed sum.
Dan Kreamier said the journey to purchasing the store came about when he and Antonia began building a vacation/summer residence in Long Creek.
“We started coming into the store and cafe to buy groceries, eat breakfast and things like that when we were working on (our home),” he said.
Things proceeded naturally from there.
“We got to meet the old owners of the establishment here and started talking to them and struck up a conversation with them one day about if they ever wanted to sell it to let us know because we’d potentially be interested in buying it because we wanted to eventually at some point in time move over here and live here full-time,” Kreamier said.
The Kreamiers came to Long Creek seeking to get out of the “rat race” of the Portland metro area. Dan had worked there in finance for 30 years as well as running a fishing guide business for another 17 years.
Antonia had just finished a long stint of employment with the federal government. The decision for the Kreamiers to move to Long Creek was easy because of family connections Dan already had with the town.
“Both my brothers live here in Long Creek,” he said. “That’s why we chose this place to come build a house and eventually move over here for a slower pace and better quality of life than living in a big town.”
Kreamier said the reception from the community has been good.
“It’s been (going) really well,” he said.
“We’ve gotten to forge a lot of really good friendships with a lot of the local people and gotten to meet a lot of passers-by and a lot of hunters with the various hunting seasons and things like that. It’s been (going) real well. There are a lot of great, really really friendly people that live here.”
Kreamier said he believes Long Creek Mercantile is the social hub of the town, with everybody stopping in to chat with one another.
“It is kind of the town meeting spot,” he said.
“People come in and eat, drink coffee and visit and kind of catch up on what everybody is doing. Not only what they’re doing but what everybody else around town is doing,” he added with a chuckle.
Kreamier said that Long Creek is the final stop for him and his wife and that they feel a better sense of connection to the community than they did when they were out west in the Portland area.
Located at 195 S. Highway 395, Long Creek Mercantile is open Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The cafe is closed on Mondays but open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The cafe’s hours on Sundays are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
