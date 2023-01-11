dan kreamier

Long Creek Mercantile owner Dan Kreamier on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

LONG CREEK — The local general store often acts as a community hub and meeting place in small towns. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Long Creek, which boasts a population of just 172, according to the latest U.S. census.

Dan and Antonia Kreamier, the new owners of Long Creek Mercantile, are figuring that out firsthand. The two have been at the helm for six months now after purchasing the store from the previous owners for an undisclosed sum.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.