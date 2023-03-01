JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Eagle has a new reporter.
Neil Nisperos joined the newspaper’s staff on Feb. 20 and will be covering primarily Grant County government, public safety, natural resources and business.
JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Eagle has a new reporter.
Neil Nisperos joined the newspaper’s staff on Feb. 20 and will be covering primarily Grant County government, public safety, natural resources and business.
Nisperos brings 18 years of journalism experience to the job, including stints with a number of California newspapers, among them the Lompoc Record, Santa Maria Times, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and Los Angeles Business Journal. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication with a journalism emphasis from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
“I love storytelling, and I believe everybody has a compelling story to tell,“ he said. “I also love the visual side of it — visual storytelling through photos and short videos.”
Recently married, Nisperos is a movie buff with a deep interest in local history. He also enjoys hiking, camping and spending time outdoors.
“Grant County is one of the most beautiful places in the country in terms of the sheer natural beauty of the landscape,” he said. “I’m looking forward to living and working here and telling the stories of the people who live here.”
He joins Justin Davis, who started with the paper in March 2022, in the Eagle newsroom. Completing the staff are editor Bennett Hall, advertising consultant Kim Kell and office coordinator Alixandra Hand.
“We‘re excited to welcome Neil to the Blue Mountain Eagle team,” Hall said. “I think he’s going to round out our reporting staff and help us continue to broaden and deepen our coverage of the news and people of Grant County.”
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.