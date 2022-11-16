Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group have jointly launched a 24/7 TV travel channel filled with streaming video that highlights and promotes the wonders of Oregon. The channel is live today.
Called Rediscover Oregon, the channel focuses on Oregon-centric places and events one can visit and partake in. Video content includes stories from Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and Eastern Oregon. The channel features scenes from downtown Portland to downtown Bend, the Willamette Valley and Medford in Southern Oregon.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators and social media influencers. Topics include Oregon escapes, tips on places to hike, mountain bike, ski and where to eat or find good wines and vineyards. It explores some of the hidden gems in Portland and other cities. Rediscover Oregon should be your first destination for when you want to get out and explore everything Oregon has to offer.
This streaming channel can be accessed via Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or other devices that plug in to your smart TV. Simply search for Rediscover Oregon. You can also go directly to the channel by going to rediscoveror.com.
“We hope this encourages Oregonians and visitors to fan out and explore our home state, to get a better understanding of what we have to offer and why people choose to live here,” said Heidi Wright, chief operating office for EO Media Group and publisher of The Bulletin in Bend.
“Coming out of the pandemic, Oregon residents are eager once again to rediscover all the wonders in their own backyards. That makes this the optimum time to launch this channel and remind people why Oregon is a special place to live or visit,” said Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group. “Our partnership with EO Media Group allows us collectively to promote every corner of the state.”
The Rediscover Oregon channel will reach 1.84 million readers of EO Media and Pamplin Media Group weekly using all their media assets — print, digital, social media and email.
The launch of the channel was guided by Tasaka Digital, a strategy and product consulting firm based in West Linn. Guy Tasaka works with local media companies to create sustainable business models and next-generation distribution strategies.
The channel is still in the buildout phase and will eventually offer geographic segmentation so viewers can learn about their favorite regions of Oregon.
One of the goals of Rediscover Oregon is to partner with local content producers to highlight their videos about Oregon. Content producers can go to the CONTACT US page on rediscoveror.com to send an email about their videos and why they would be a good addition to the channel.
“Viewer feedback is important to us,” said Garber. “We encourage all feedback to help us improve the quality of the channel.”
