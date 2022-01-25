JOHN DAY — City Manager Nick Green is on his way out.
Green, who has served as John Day’s chief executive for 5½ years, told the Eagle he planned to deliver a letter of resignation to Mayor Ron Lundbom on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and would publicly announce his decision during his annual State of the City speech at that night’s City Council meeting.
In an interview last week, Green talked about his eventful and sometimes tumultuous tenure in John Day and his hopes for the city’s future.
Green said his target departure date is June 30, the end of the city’s fiscal year, and he was making the announcement now to give the City Council time to hire his successor.
“There’s nothing magical about that date other than it’s a clean way to handle the budget,” he said.
Asked why he was stepping down, Green said it was mainly in hopes of finding a better work-life balance.
“It’s been great working for the city, and I’ve enjoyed it, but it’s very demanding,” he said, citing long hours and lots of public meetings – often contentious ones.
“It’s made it difficult to spend time with my family the way I wanted to do when we moved here.”
Man with a plan
Green, who has a wife and two children aged 16 and 7, came to work as John Day’s city manager on June 20, 2016. He started at a salary of $65,000 a year and is currently making just under $80,000 annually.
Prior to taking the position, he had been living in the Seattle area, where he worked as a senior associate with the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton before going back to school to get a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on rural economic development and local government.
His wife had grown up in John Day and still had family in the area, which made the city manager’s job attractive.
Almost from the beginning, Green started shaking things up.
Faced with a shrinking population, crumbling infrastructure and a stagnant tax base, Green began looking for ways to improve the city’s financial prospects. He proposed a number of innovative ideas aimed at upgrading public facilities, reinvigorating the local economy and rebuilding the population by making John Day attractive to outsiders.
Among the initiatives Green has taken a leading role in as city manager are these:
• A new wastewater treatment plant with a large-scale solar array and a system for reclaiming treated wastewater for agricultural and industrial use.
• Hydroponic greenhouses for growing produce.
• An urban renewal area to provide financial incentives for new home construction.
• The John Day Innovation Gateway, a project aimed at redeveloping roughly 100 acres of former industrial land on both sides of the John Day River for industrial, commercial and public use, with amenities such as hotels, restaurants, greenspace and a community gathering area.
• An integrated park system with a trail network connecting residential neighborhoods with the riverfront and downtown.
• A plan to expand broadband internet access in John Day and extend it to smaller communities throughout Grant County.
• Plans for a new aquatic center at the Seventh Street Sports Complex to replace the aging Gleason Pool.
• A marketing campaign aimed at making John Day attractive to tourism and new residents.
Target for criticism
While Green’s proposals have generally enjoyed solid support from the City Council and praise from outside agencies, many have also attracted vocal criticism from individuals both within and outside the city limits.
Perhaps the most controversial issue Green has been involved with was the decision to suspend operations of the John Day Police Department. That decision – which was unanimously approved by the City Council in October – came after years of budget shortfalls and the failure of a ballot measure for an operating levy.
He has also brought in $26 million in grant funding for the city, but that, too, has been controversial, in part because his contract with the city allows him to keep 1% of the dollar value of many of those grants.
And his personal style, which Green has publicly acknowledged can be abrasive, has sometimes strained relationships with county government, business owners and others.
“I don’t mind that as much. I think conflict is sometimes necessary on issues that matter, so politics are not so much a concern,” he said.
“But how to separate your public life and your private life in a small town – it’s just impossible.”
Green acknowledged that the drumbeat of criticism has been wearing on both him and his family. He said the personal attacks has sometimes gone to extremes, including more than one instance of doxxing, where his home address and other personal information have been publicized online as an intimidation tactic.
“That happens to a lot of public officials, so I’m not unique in that regard,” he said. “But I think it’s the lowest of lowbrow responses to policies you disagree with.”
He also said he’s been threatened several times.
“If you disagree with someone, figure out what the issues are you disagree with and address those,” he said. “Don’t target, threaten, say you’re going to run me out of the county.”
Looking to the future
Green said he understands why some longtime John Day residents might see some of his ideas as a threat to the community’s established culture and way of life. But given the city’s declining population and depressed economy, he thinks such steps are necessary if the city is to have any kind of future.
Ultimately, he said, the community needs to make a decision about the best course of action and come together to make it happen.
“Things were wonderful back then – we had 300 more residents and five operating lumber mills,” he said of the city’s heyday.
“But I don’t think you can re-create that (level of prosperity) unless you do what I’ve been advocating for: rebuild the economy, attract new residents and promote tourism.”
“There’s no going back,” he added. “If it’s not the vision I’ve been pushing for, someone else needs to come up with another one.”
Green, 42, said he and his family hope to stay in John Day, but he wasn’t sure what his next career move might be.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t decided, to be honest with you. I’m kind of just taking it one step at a time.”
