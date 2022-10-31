SHARP RIDGE — A lost hunter caught out after dark in a remote corner of Grant County was located quickly, thanks in part to night vision equipment recently purchased by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Frank Lundstrom, 74, of Prineville was hunting in the Desolation unit of the Umatilla National Forest on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27, when he became lost after tracking a bull elk, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.
Using a cellphone, Lundstrom contacted the Grant County Emergency Communication Center and was able to provide a rough idea of where he was. After talking with Sgt. Danny Konming, they were able to narrow down his location to an area on Sharp Ridge, about 16 miles east of Meadowbrook Summit on Highway 395 North.
Sheriff Todd McKinley, using night vision goggles recently purchased with grant funds, was able to locate Lundstrom about 12:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Lundstrom, whose feet had gotten wet after hiking through 3-plus inches of newly fallen snow, had built a fire to warm himself. He was uninjured and in good spirits and was transported to a waiting family member.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reminds hunters and others that the weather has changed rapidly over the last week, bringing winter weather. Anyone traveling in the woods should be prepared to spend the night in cold, wet conditions if need be.
